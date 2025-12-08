France returns 70 million-year-old Tarbosaurus dinosaur skeleton to Mongolia

France will return an exceptionally rare Tarbosaurus bataar dinosaur skeleton to Mongolia on Monday, nearly a decade after the fossils were seized by French customs following their illicit export from the Gobi Desert.

Public Accounts Minister Amelie de Montchalin will formally hand over the skeleton, described by the Economy Ministry as "extremely rare" and dating back around 70 million years, together with about 30 other paleontological pieces, including dinosaur eggs.

The fossils, packed in nine large crates, arrived at the ministry on Saturday, according to Le Monde.

They were confiscated during a customs operation in Gannat, central France, on Feb. 16, 2015, after transiting illegally through South Korea.

Sophie Hocquerelle, communications head for French customs, told France 2 that the dinosaur was valued at €700,000 at the time of the seizure, but that today its worth could be "two to three times" higher due to the booming fossil market.

For decades, Mongolia has faced widespread looting of its paleontological heritage, feeding an international black market driven by rising collector demand.

French customs said they have identified three suspected organizers of the trafficking network: a French, a Belgian, and a German national.

The restitution comes amid growing scrutiny of fossil trafficking worldwide. In 2021, a giant eight-meter triceratops known as "Big John" fetched €6.6 million at auction in Paris.

Mongolian authorities are expected to repatriate the Tarbosaurus skeleton and associated fossils immediately after Monday's ceremony.





