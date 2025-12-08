Israel says 22,000 wounded soldiers since Gaza war in October 2023

The Israeli Defense Ministry said Monday that it has treated nearly 22,000 wounded soldiers since the Gaza war in October 2023.

About 22,000 injured soldiers were added to the Rehabilitation Department's treatment program, with nearly 58% of them suffering from mental health conditions, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that nearly 1,500 new treatment requests are submitted by wounded soldiers each month.

According to the ministry, the Rehabilitation Department currently provides care for 82,400 wounded veterans, including those injured in previous wars.

It further stated that 26% of all patients in the department were wounded in the past two years.

According to Israeli military data published in October, the army recorded 279 suicide attempts among personnel over 18 months, including 36 deaths.

Israel has killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in Gaza since October 2023.

During the same period, Israel launched air assaults against Lebanon, Yemen, Iran and Syria.





