 Contact Us
News World Paramount counters Netflix with cash bid for Warner Bros. Discovery

Paramount counters Netflix with cash bid for Warner Bros. Discovery

Paramount has offered $30 per share in an all-cash tender offer to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. The move, announced Monday, challenges an existing deal between WBD and Netflix.

AFP WORLD
Published December 08,2025
Subscribe
PARAMOUNT COUNTERS NETFLIX WITH CASH BID FOR WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY

Paramount launched an all-cash tender offer Monday to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery for $30 per share, challenging a previously announced deal between WBD and Netflix.



The offer values the entertainment giant at $108.4 billion and represents a 139 percent premium over WBD's September stock price of $12.54, Paramount said in a statement that called Netflix's bid "inferior and uncertain."

"WBD shareholders deserve an opportunity to consider our superior all-cash offer," said David Ellison, chairman and CEO of Paramount.