Planned EU ban on plant-based meat labels unlawful

A planned EU-wide ban on food names such as "veggie burger" or "tofu sausage" would be illegal in its current form, according to a legal opinion commissioned by consumer group Foodwatch.



The proposed measures would contradict a ruling by the European Court of Justice (ECJ), the report said.



The ECJ had ruled that member states cannot prohibit product names without specifying alternative terms. The report cites both the October 2024 ECJ ruling and the EU's Food Information Regulation.



Foodwatch chief executive Chris Methmann said an EU ban on "tofu sausages" or "soya schnitzel" would be not only nonsensical but also unlawful. He urged German Agriculture Minister Alois Rainer to block the plan in Brussels. Rainer had previously voiced opposition to the ban.



The assessment also criticized a proposed EU law amendment backed by French centre-right lawmakers as unclear and confusing. Under the suggested rules, terms such as "sausage" or "schnitzel" would be reserved exclusively for edible parts of animals. Even a breaded schnitzel could no longer be called a "schnitzel," the report said.



The European People's Party (EPP) brought the initiative to the European Parliament. Despite some opposition, a majority was still reached. Lawmakers justified the amendment as a measure to protect both consumers and farmers.



Negotiations on the proposed ban are expected to enter a potentially final round on Wednesday. The approval of a majority of EU states would also be required for the rules to take effect.



