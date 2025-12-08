News World Celebrations sweep Syria on first anniversary of liberation

Celebrations sweep Syria on first anniversary of liberation

Syria is witnessing nationwide celebrations on Monday to mark the first anniversary of the fall of the Assad regime, with SANA reporting military parades and rallies attended by hundreds of thousands.

Umayyad Square, in the heart of the capital, surged with energy as tens of thousands of Syrians who gathered from the early morning hours to commemorate what described as "a historic day."



Flags, music, and patriotic chants filled the air, turning the square into a vivid, celebratory arena.



A military parade was held there in the morning. The highlight of the main event was the public appearance of President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who appeared in military uniform and watched the parade from an elevated platform.



Columns of brigades advanced from the Mazzeh district toward Umayyad Square, accompanied by armoured vehicles, tanks, missile launchers, and other equipment used in the operations that ended the conflict.



Abu Khattab al-Shami, a participant in the celebrations who was on site in Damascus since dawn, said "people's joy is overwhelming—many haven't left since yesterday despite the cold. This day is unlike any other in Syria's history."



Mohammad Hussein, who travelled from Aleppo, said: "I came to see the parade, and among the fighters is my son. The weapons displayed today are a source of pride for all Syrians."



A year ago, long-time ruler Bashar al-Assad was overthrown by a rebel alliance, ending more than 50 years of rule by the Assad family over Syria. Assad and his family were granted asylum in Russia.












