8 Matisse engravings among 13 artworks stolen in Sao Paulo library heist

Two armed men robbed São Paulo’s Mario de Andrade Library on Sunday, stealing 13 artworks including eight Matisse engravings before fleeing toward Anhangabau Metro Station. Police are reviewing security footage as the suspects remain at large.

Published December 08,2025
Thirteen artworks, including eight engravings by renowned French artist Henri Matisse, were stolen Sunday during a robbery at a library in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Two armed men entered the Mario de Andrade Library and stole the pieces, the Sao Paulo state government confirmed to ABC News.

One of the robbers held a security guard and several visitors hostage during the heist, the Brazilian Military Police told the news outlet.

The governor's office said the suspects remain at large and were last seen fleeing toward Anhangabau Metro Station.

Police said a team of investigators is on the scene and will review security camera footage.

The value of the stolen works is not currently known.