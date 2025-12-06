Russia terminates military agreements with Canada, France, Portugal

The Russian government renounced on Saturday three military cooperation agreements with Canada, France, and Portugal, according to a decree signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and published on the government's website.

The decree announced "the termination of the agreement between the government of the USSR and the government of Canada concerning military-line visits, signed in Moscow on November 20, 1989; the agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the French Republic on defense cooperation, signed in Moscow on February 4, 1994; and the agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Portuguese Republic on military cooperation, signed in Moscow on August 4, 2000."

The Russian Foreign Ministry has been instructed to notify Canada, France, and Portugal of this decision.