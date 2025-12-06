Indonesia flood death toll rises to 883, more than 500 still missing

Indonesia's disaster agency on Saturday reported a rise in the death toll from floods and landslides on the island of Sumatra, saying at least 883 people have been confirmed dead while more than 500 remain missing.



The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) said the figures cover three provinces – Aceh, North Sumatra and West Sumatra – which have been hit by days of intense rainfall that triggered overflowing rivers, landslides and severe damage to transport infrastructure.



According to the agency, 520 people are still unaccounted for and around 4,200 have been injured.



Aceh province recorded the highest number of fatalities, with 345 deaths and 174 people listed as missing. BNPB said many of the 3,500 injured were from rural districts on steep terrain prone to landslides.



In North Sumatra, officials confirmed 312 deaths and 133 missing, while West Sumatra reported 226 fatalities and 213 missing.



The agency warned that the number of victims could rise further as rescue teams reach isolated areas. Access has been hampered by dozens of damaged bridges and blocked roads, leaving some villages without electricity, clean water or telecommunications for days.



Environmental organizations have linked the scale of destruction to rapid deforestation and hillside development in parts of Sumatra, arguing that weakened watersheds have made communities more vulnerable to heavy rainfall.



Indonesia frequently experiences floods and landslides during the monsoon period, but experts say climate change is contributing to more extreme weather events across the region.



The government has deployed the military, police and additional disaster-response personnel to the affected provinces.



