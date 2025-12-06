German Greens urge chancellor to step up pressure on Netanyahu

Germany's opposition Green party on Saturday called on Chancellor Friedrich Merz to increase his pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his highly controversial settlement policy.

"He must take a clear stance against the Israeli government's settlement policy, which violates international law." This would include sanctions against Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who are considered ultra-right hardliners, Green Party leader Franziska Brantner told German Press Agency (dpa) in Berlin.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policies have also contributed significantly over the years to making a Palestinian state impossible and undermining a two-state solution. I expect the chancellor to speak clearly in his talks with Mr. Netanyahu," she added.

Germany on Friday urged Israel "to stop settlement construction" in the West Bank ahead of Sunday's meeting between Merz and Netanyahu.

"We are, of course, following developments very closely and have always said that they must comply with the provisions of international law. We have repeatedly condemned the massive violence perpetrated by settlers against Palestinian civilians," said Sebastian Hille, a government spokesman, at a press briefing in Berlin.

"We reject any steps aimed at annexing the West Bank. We see this as a significant obstacle on the path to a negotiated two-state solution and the implementation of the peace plan," he added.

Meanwhile, Brantner demanded that Merz makes Germany's and Europe's position clear, "for a genuine peace process, a two-state solution, and the security of all people in the region."

Furthermore, she called the humanitarian situation in Gaza unacceptable and the ceasefire fragile. She also pointed to escalating settler violence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

"The chancellor must work to ensure that humanitarian actors—including the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees—can finally do their work safely and without hindrance," Brantner said.

She warned that any "solution that bypasses the Palestinians is doomed to fail."





