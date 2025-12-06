Canada removes Syria from state sponsors of terrorism list

Canada has removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, the country's Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"Following extensive review, the Government of Canada has removed Syria from Canada's List of Foreign State Supporters of Terrorism under the State Immunity Act, as well as removed Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from the List of Terrorist Entities under the Canadian Criminal Code," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the measures align with recent decisions by the UK and US, and follow Syrian transitional government efforts to advance stability, build an inclusive future, and work with global partners to counter terrorism.

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham was one of the most powerful armed groups opposing Bashar al-Assad's forces during Syria's civil war, and Ahmad al-Sharaa, Syria's president in the wake of Assad's ouster, served as the group's head.

Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand said the country welcomes "positive steps" taken by the Syrian government "towards a peaceful Syrian-led political transition" since the end of the Assad regime a year ago.

"Canada stands steadfast with the people of Syria in their quest for an inclusive, stable and prosperous future," she added.





