Türkiye welcomes peace deal between DR Congo, Rwanda

Türkiye on Friday welcomed a peace deal reached between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda.

"We welcome the signing of 'Washington Accords for Peace and Prosperity' between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

"We commend the diplomatic efforts of all actors involved in the process, particularly the USA and Qatar," it added.

The ministry expressed hope that the accords will contribute to the lasting resolution of the conflict in eastern Congo and to the stability of the Great Lakes Region.

"Türkiye will continue to support the efforts aimed at promoting peace, security and stability in Africa," it said.

On Thursday, the leaders of Congo and Rwanda signed a US-brokered peace and economic agreement aimed at ending fighting in eastern Congo, where a years-long M23 rebel offensive has destabilized the region.