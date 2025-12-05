Colombian government, Gaitanist armed group sign ‘Commitment to Peace’ in Qatar

Qatar said Friday that the Colombian government and the self-designated Gaitanista (AGC) armed group signed a "Commitment to Peace" in Doha.

In a joint statement, the Group of Facilitating States-Qatar, Norway, Spain, and Switzerland-said the signing "reflects compromise, responsibility, and commitment to alleviate the conditions for the civilian population and end armed conflict."

The declaration constitutes "a step towards the demobilization of the self-designated EGC and peacebuilding," it added.

The four countries cautioned that the path ahead will remain difficult.

"There will be many hurdles and challenges to overcome."

The mediators emphasized that implementing the commitments reached so far will require "sustained discipline, transparency, and trust," and expressed readiness to work with the civil society, Colombian institutions, and international partners "in supporting this process and help ensure its success."

Doha hosted the first round of negotiations between the two sides on Sept. 14-18, and the parties agreed to hold another round in the Qatari capital, according to Qatari media.

The EGC is considered the largest illegal armed group in Colombia following the historic 2016 peace agreement with the now-dissolved Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). It is estimated to have around 7,500 fighters and represents one of the main security challenges facing the country's leftist government.

Since his election in 2022, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has sought to negotiate disarmament and demobilization with various armed groups.





