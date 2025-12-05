Nepal’s deaf trekking guides open new paths in Himalayas

Two years ago, when Rajita Deula received an unexpected request from a visiting group of deaf tourists asking her to guide them around Kathmandu, she hesitated.

She had never worked as a guide, had no training, and knew only that she could communicate with them-something no other available guide could do.

The visitors from Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand had come for a conference of the deaf and hard of hearing community and wanted to explore Nepal's culture and mountains firsthand.

But professional guides struggled to communicate with them. They could neither understand their questions nor explain in sign language.

Deula, a deaf Nepali herself, agreed despite her uncertainty and lack of training.

"I tried my best, but I knew my knowledge was limited," she told Anadolu through a sign language interpreter. "Still, it opened up a new dream in my mind."

That one chance encounter set her on a new path. She later guided several delegations at the request of the National Federation of the Deaf Nepal. When she saw a Facebook post inviting deaf applicants for an official trekking guide training program, she immediately applied.

- A rare training opportunity

For the first time in Nepal's trekking history, the Nepal Academy of Tourism and Hotel Management (NATHM), in collaboration with the Nepal Tourism Board, launched a formal trekking-guide course specifically for deaf trainees.

Twenty-five deaf participants-four women and 21 men-received instruction ranging from mountain safety and logistics to Nepal's history, culture, geography and wildlife.

Instructors included mountaineers, rescue experts and medical professionals. Practical sessions covered first aid, gear handling, route planning, insurance and client care.

Trekking for deaf guides involves unique communication approaches-visual cues, hand signals adapted for distance, pre-agreed gestures for emergencies and close attention to terrain.

Sudden weather shifts, falling rocks, avalanches or wildlife normally produce auditory warnings, but deaf trekkers must read the environment differently. Many describe relying on vibration, shadows and companions' reactions, making teamwork essential.

"I'm now fully confident that I can guide in any trekking area, from Muktinath to Annapurna Base Camp," said Riha Maharjan, 29, through sign language. "I can explain culture, geography and wildlife in an understandable way."

Riha's husband and brother-in-law are also deaf. They all fell in love with trekking after her husband started to take the family to the highlands every year.

"That's how I was attracted to trekking," she said, "I have some foreign friends and want to take them to popular trekking routes-Annapurna and Manaslu-after this training."

Beyond trekking, she is pursuing a master's degree in business studies, placed in the top 10 of Miss Deaf Universe in 2024, and plans to open a tourism-related business in Kathmandu to keep her busy during the off seasons.

- Breaking the highest barriers

Some trainees had already been on major trekking routes as porters or informal guides. But without certification, doors-especially in areas such as the Everest region-remained closed.

"I had reached all major tourist destinations. Since porters from outside districts are not allowed to work in the Everest region, I hadn't been there," said Chop Prasad Poudel, a newly certified trekking guide. "Now, I can go there as a trekking guide."

Poudel, 32, works at a Kathmandu hotel during low season and carries backpacks during peak months. He said deaf guides often faced bias from hearing guides who doubted their capabilities.

"Now, it's our turn to shine in this field as we are also certified guides," he said through sign language.

Participants say they are encouraged to be part of a rare training program designed for deaf people.

Another trainee, Raj Bahadur Budha, 28, scaled a 50-foot (15-meter) climbing wall during training and raised his fists in triumph.

Equipped with climbing gear and harness, he quickly descended to the ground. "I have a dream to climb Mt. Everest," Budha, who had already guided deaf and other foreign tourists before training, said through an interpreter.

"After this trekking training, I'm eyeing big mountains. Several foreigners have reached the top of big mountains. I can do that too."

- Visual trekking and expanding inclusion

Nepal-home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains-attracts more than 1 million trekkers a year. But its tourism industry has rarely considered deaf or hard-of-hearing visitors.

NATHM and the UN Development Programme hope the new training model will change that and eventually be replicated across South Asia. Some 430 million people with disabling hearing loss live worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, and Nepal sees an untapped opportunity.

Ajaya Kumar Dhakal, principal at NATHM, said his organization is working to connect deaf guides with trekking and tour operator agencies.

"If our deaf guides succeed in bringing even a small portion of deaf tourists to Nepal, that will be a huge contribution to our tourism," he said. "We are working hard to make that possible."

The initiative aligns with the government's push to revive tourism and double visitor numbers after setbacks caused by COVID-19 and recent protests.

Nepal has more than 300,000 people with hearing loss. Tourism officials say empowering them as guides not only expands job opportunities but also offers deaf clients a level of comfort and authenticity they rarely experience on international trekking routes.

Trainers said enthusiasm among the first cohort was unusually high.

"They were more interested and active than ordinary trekking guides," said Lhakpa Sherpa, an instructor at NATHM. "I'm sure they will rise soon in the field of their interest."