TÜRKIYES BIST 100 INDEX UP AT FRIDAYS CLOSE

Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended Friday at 11,007.37 points, up 0.81%.

After starting the day at 10,923.58 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index gained 88.86 points from Thursday's close.

The lowest value of the index was 10,909.34, while the daily high was 11,015.54.

The market value of the BIST 100 was around 10.4 trillion Turkish liras ($245.2 billion), with a trading volume of 141 billion liras ($3.32 billion).

A total of 74 stocks on the index rose and 24 dropped, compared to the previous close.

Gold was $4,242.30 per ounce, while Brent crude oil sold for $63.7 per barrel as of 7.50 pm local time (1550GMT).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 42.5115, the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was 49.5590, and the British pound traded for 56.7835 liras.





