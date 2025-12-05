France, China urge creation of ‘favorable conditions’ to implement 2-state solution in Gaza

France and China called for the creation of "favorable conditions" for the "effective implementation" of the two-state solution in Gaza, according to an official statement issued by Paris after French President Emmanuel Macron wrapped up his three-day state visit to China on Friday.

"France and China reaffirm that favorable conditions must be created for the effective implementation of the two-State solution, which is the only credible way to meet the legitimate aspirations of the Israeli and Palestinian peoples for a just and lasting peace and security," the statement issued by the French Presidency said.

It called on all parties to "immediately honor their commitments" under the Oct. 10 ceasefire and condemned all violations of international humanitarian law.

"The two presidents reaffirm the necessity of large-scale humanitarian assistance under the United Nations' supervision and of its rapid, safe, sustainable and unimpeded delivery throughout the Gaza Strip," the statement noted.

It also reaffirmed the two countries' support for all efforts to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine.





- FRANCE, CHINA AGREE ON COOPERATION FOR DEVELOPING PEACEFUL USES OF NUCLEAR ENERGY

In a separate presidency statement, the two countries also welcomed the agreement on further cooperation for the development of the "peaceful uses" of nuclear energy.

The statement reaffirmed that France and China plan to strengthen the exchange of experience and technical cooperation in the field of nuclear safety and security.

"They jointly commit themselves to ensuring the safe, reliable and sustainable management, treatment and storage of spent fuel and radioactive waste. They reiterate their shared commitment to foster the safe development of nuclear energy," it underscored.

The statement emphasized the importance of cooperation in nuclear fuel supply, nuclear equipment manufacturing, and uranium resource security.

"The two sides reaffirm their commitment to the international nuclear non-proliferation architecture (..), and underline the IAEA's central role as a driver and facilitator of a strong and sustainable framework for ensuring nuclear safety and security and upholding nuclear safeguards and non-proliferation obligations," it added.

The two countries also agreed to continue working together on nuclear energy, including sharing expertise on third-generation pressurized water reactors, extending plant lifespans, decommissioning facilities, managing radioactive waste, and advancing technological innovation and R&D through existing collaborative projects.





