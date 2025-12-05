African leaders hail US-led DR Congo-Rwanda peace deal as chance for lasting peace

African leaders have welcomed the US-brokered peace deal between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, calling it an opportunity to end decades of conflict in the Great Lakes region.

The leaders of Congo and Rwanda on Thursday signed a "historic" US-brokered peace and economic agreement aimed at ending fighting in eastern Congo, where a years-long M23 rebel offensive has destabilized the region.

Praising President Trump's peace efforts, Rwandan President Paul Kagame said Trump "saw the opportunity to contribute to peace, (and) he immediately took it."

Numerous mediation efforts have been made, but none have succeeded in resolving the underlying issues, he said, adding that the US-led peace deal provides "everything needed to end this conflict once and for all."

"If this agreement falters and things do not work out as they are supposed to, the responsibility will not lie with President Trump, but with ourselves," Kagame said.

He acknowledged that there will be "ups and downs" on the path to peace, and said: "It's up to us in Africa, working with our partners, to consolidate and expand this peace."

Kigali's "only objective is and has always been" for Rwanda's safety and security, he said.

"We now only want to look forward in a confident expectation of a prosperous and stable future," Kagame added.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, for his part, said the peace deal represents a "turning point," adding that it is not just another document.

He said the peace initiative combines a declaration of principles with a regional economic integration framework, aiming to help communities overcome cycles of violence, displacement, and mistrust, and to usher in a new era of cooperation and shared prosperity.

Congo "takes this solemn commitment to implement with complete sincerity all of our obligations that stem from this agreement," Tshisekedi said.

He said the two countries are seeking peaceful cooperation based on mutual respect, non-interference, a joint fight against armed groups, an end to support for destabilizing forces, and the pursuit of shared prosperity for their populations.

"These Washington agreements for peace and prosperity must be for our peoples, a symbol of an irreversible commitment to turn (the) page of confrontations and to open a new era of cooperation and sustainable peace throughout the region," Tshisekedi added.

'WE MUST NOT LOOK AWAY FROM OTHER CRISES'



Kenyan President William Ruto hailed the agreement as "a decisive act to end a devastating conflict that has scarred the region for decades."

He said what Trump "achieved is not only transformative, it is consequential and historic," as the conflict in eastern Congo "has destroyed livelihoods, destabilized our region, and threatened the future of the entire Great Lakes" region.

African leaders' presence at the signing ceremony "is a testament of our collective resolve," Ruto emphasized, and vowed to "spare no effort to ensure this agreement is fully realized, mobilizing every resource and partner to secure peace, and unlock the region's immense economic promise."

Ruto also asked Trump to help solve the long-standing conflict in Sudan.

"The Great Lakes region stands at the threshold of a new era. Peace will open doors, integration will guide us, and private sector dynamism will propel us forward," Ruto said.

"In conclusion, as we celebrate progress in the DRC, we must not look away from other crises. I want to ask you, respectfully, Mr. President, that in your quest for global peace, to support efforts to resolve the humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan," the Kenyan president urged.

GREAT LAKES REGION CRUCIAL FOR DEVELOPMENT



Angolan President Joao Lourenco, for his part, called the Great Lakes region "rich in terms of water resources, arable lands, and forests and as well as mineral resources," crucial for the region's and the continent's development, and also "helping the whole world in terms of fighting against food crisis and energy crisis."

"We know that Africa possesses a lot of other resources, such as rainfalls, which are important for agriculture. So, nothing would justify this war," he added, voicing regret that African countries, including his country Kenya and others, have been unable to solve the conflict despite their efforts.

He thanked Trump and added: "What comes next now is to appeal to the two parties, that is the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda, to implement successfully this agreement for the benefit of their countries, their people, and including our continent of Africa."

Violence has raged in eastern Congo for decades, killing thousands and displacing millions, according to Kinshasa and the UN.

The most recent stage of the conflict erupted in 2021, when the M23 rebel group resurfaced and launched an offensive against Congolese government forces.

The UN, Kinshasa, and others accuse neighboring Rwanda of supporting the M23, which Kigali denies.