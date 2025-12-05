US State Department approves possible sale of medium tactical vehicles to Lebanon

The US State Department has approved a possible sale of M1085A2 and M1078A2 Medium Tactical Vehicles and related equipment to Lebanon, the Pentagon said Friday.

The estimated cost is $90.5 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

"The proposed sale will improve Lebanon's capability to meet current and future threats by enabling Lebanese Armed Forces to rapidly engage and defeat perimeter security threats and readily employ counter and anti-terrorism measures," it added.

The principal contractor will be Oshkosh Defense, located in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.





