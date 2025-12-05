50 countries unite to create MMA body seeking Olympic entry

Representatives from nearly 50 countries formally created the Federation of International Mixed Martial Arts (FIMMA) in Athens on Wednesday, launching a coordinated effort to make mixed martial arts (MMA) part of the Olympic Games, according to officials involved in the initiative.

The establishment meeting brought together delegates from National Olympic Committees and national MMA federations worldwide in Greece, where Olympic competition and unarmed combat sports originated.

Gordon Tang, president of the Asian Mixed Martial Arts Association, co-founded FIMMA with Isidoros Kouvelos, president of the Hellenic Olympic Committee. Tang previously secured MMA's inclusion as a medal event at the 2026 Asian Games, 2026 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games and 2025 Asian Youth Games.

"Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for MMA," Tang said.

"With close to 50 countries represented at our founding meeting, we have demonstrated the global unity and commitment needed to bring our sport to the Olympic Games," he added.

CONTINENTAL SUPPORT SIGNALS BROAD ALIGNMENT

Olympic movement leaders from every continent attended the founding meeting, signaling broad alignment with FIMMA's goal of achieving Olympic recognition.

Abraham Tolentino, president of the Philippines Olympic Committee, endorsed the federation's creation. Keith Joseph, president of the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees, expressed support for adding MMA to regional competitions.

"We look forward to collaborating with FIMMA and to the day when MMA is included in Caribbean multi-sport competitions, creating new opportunities for our young athletes to compete on the international stage," Joseph said.

European Olympic Committee President Spyros Capralos said he hopes FIMMA will safeguard athlete welfare and promote good governance across the sport.

FIMMA is holding discussions with the European Olympic Committees, Associations of National Olympic Committees of Africa, African Union Sports Council and Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees about adding MMA to continental games, according to officials.