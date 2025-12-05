Putin attends presidential welcome ceremony ahead of India-Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday attended the presidential welcome ceremony in the Indian capital New Delhi ahead of a bilateral annual summit.

Indian President Droupadi Murmu welcomed Putin at the presidential house, alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for a ceremonial guard of honor.

Putin landed in New Delhi late Thursday for a two-day state visit.

After the ceremony, Putin and Modi will hold bilateral talks and co-chair the 23rd annual India-Russia summit.

They are likely to discuss the defense, energy, and nuclear cooperation, payment mechanisms, the BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Putin's visit, the first since the Moscow-Kyiv war began in February 2022, comes as New Delhi faces mounting pressure from the US to halt purchases of Russian oil.

Washington has imposed a 50% tariff on Indian imports, partly for purchasing Russian oil amid the continuing war.

Putin and Modi will also address a business forum as India and Russia aim to boost the current bilateral trade volume of $68.7 billion-nearly six times higher than pre-pandemic levels-to $100 billion.

The Russian president is accompanied by a large group of businesspeople.

Putin will be hosted by his Indian counterpart Murmu for a presidential dinner before his departure late Friday.