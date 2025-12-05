TOKYO REJECTS BEIJINGS LETTER TO UN OVER JAPAN PMSTAIWAN REMARKS

China's ongoing criticism of the Japanese premier's comments on Taiwan is "inconsistent with the facts," Japan's ambassador to the UN said in a letter to the UN chief.

Kazuyuki Yamazaki's Thursday letter responds to China's latest message to the UN on Monday, in which China's permanent representative, Fu Cong, raised concerns over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's "provocative remarks" on Taiwan.

Fu said on Monday that the letter sent by Japan's permanent representative to the UN on Nov. 24 was "making unreasonable arguments, dodging the key issues, while groundlessly accusing China and seeking to shift blame. China firmly opposes this."

In its reply on Thursday, Tokyo reiterated that Japan has "actively contributed to international peace and prosperity" since World War II by following international law.

Yamazaki also said China's first letter, sent on Nov. 21, included claims that were "inconsistent with the facts, unsubstantiated, and are categorically unacceptable."

In his latest letter, Yamazaki added that Tokyo believes that "differences of views should be addressed through dialogue, for that is at the core of the spirit of the UN Charter. Japan will continue to respond calmly through dialogue."

Takaichi on Nov. 7 said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally constitute a "survival-threatening situation," potentially allowing Japan to "exercise the right of collective self-defense." Her remarks raised tensions between the two countries.

China sharply criticized the comments, urged tourists not to visit Japan, suspended seafood imports, and also postponed a trilateral culture ministers' meeting with Japan and South Korea.



