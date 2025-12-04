US first lady says 7 children returned to families in Ukraine by Russia

US first lady Melania Trump welcomed Thursday what her office called "progress" in reuniting Ukrainian children "abducted" by Russia, saying seven children were "reunited with their families in Ukraine."

"I commend the leadership and persistent diplomacy of Russia and Ukraine in the pursuit of the reunification of children and families. Their bridge-building has created a tangible collaborative environment—an anchor for optimism. This cooperation will continue to drive the process forward through the next phase," the first lady said in a statement.

"In close partnership, my representative and I have provided humanitarian support from the United States to enhance the reunification initiative's outcome. My hope is that, ultimately, our collective efforts will lead to broader regional stability," Trump added.

She announced in October that she had established a line of direct communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the fate of Ukrainian children taken to Russia during its war on Ukraine, saying then that eight children had been reunited with their families.

"Much has unfolded since President Putin received my letter last August, he responded in writing, signaling a willingness to engage with me directly, and outlining details regarding the Ukrainian children residing in Russia," she said.

"And since then, President Putin and I have had an open channel of communication regarding the welfare of these children," she added.

US President Donald Trump, in August, personally delivered the first lady's "peace letter" to Putin when the two met in Alaska.

Following Melania's letter, Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, thanked the first lady for bringing awareness to the country's ongoing crisis.