Russia blocks access to Roblox, citing extremism-related content

Roskomnadzor, the Russian federal executive agency responsible for monitoring, controlling and censoring mass media and the internet, blocked access to the US-based online gaming platform Roblox on Wednesday, the agency's press service told reporters.

The agency cited the persistent circulation of materials promoting or justifying extremist and terrorist activity, according to a report by the state news agency TASS.

It said such content continued to appear despite earlier warnings issued to Roblox Corporation.

According to the regulator, monitoring revealed content that included calls for violence, simulations of terrorist attacks, and LGBT-related material, which is banned under Russian law.

It added that Roblox's internal moderation system had repeatedly failed to ensure a safe environment for users, particularly minors.

The agency also pointed to reports of sexual harassment involving children and scenarios encouraging minors to engage in unlawful or violent acts.

Roskomnadzor confirmed that it had sent multiple notices to Roblox demanding the removal of prohibited content prior to blocking access.



