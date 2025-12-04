Russia blocks access to FaceTime due to crime allegations

Access to Apple's FaceTime app was blocked on Thursday because a crime was committed through the app.

Russia's Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) said in a statement that access issues were experienced with FaceTime since September.

The statement alleged that crimes were committed through the app, saying FaceTime is used in the country to organize and conduct terrorist activities, recruit perpetrators, and commit fraud and other crimes against Russian citizens.

The statement noted that access to the app was blocked for that reason.

Meanwhile, while calls on WhatsApp and Telegram were restricted in Russia for security and anti-fraud purposes, the recently launched domestic app MAX had begun to spread rapidly, primarily among public institutions.