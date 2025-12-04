Nearly half of Europeans see Trump as 'enemy of Europe'

A recent survey issued on Thursday revealed that nearly half of the Europeans view US President Donald Trump as an "enemy of Europe," while the majority consider the risk of an open war with Russia in the coming years to be "high."

According to the France-based Eurobazooka poll, launched by Cluster 17 and Le Grand Continent, 48% of Europeans see Trump as an "enemy of Europe," up four points from the previous survey in September.

The survey also found that 51% of Europeans consider the risk of an open war with Russia in the coming years to be "high," while 18% say the risk is "very high."

Two-thirds of respondents, 69%, believe their country would not be able to defend itself militarily against a Russian attack, with the share rising above 80% in Portugal, Italy and Belgium.

The survey further revealed that 55% opt for keeping an equal distance from both the US and China, instead of aligning with just one of them.

Support for staying in the EU remained at 74%, compared with 19% who want to leave. France stood out with the weakest backing, as 27% favor leaving and 12% are undecided.

The survey also underscored that 63% of Europeans see Brexit as a failure, noting that it had a negative impact on the UK.

The survey was conducted in nine European countries, including France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Croatia, Romania, and Greece.



