Indian, Russian defense chiefs discuss cooperation on defense, ‘niche technologies'

India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov on Thursday discussed bilateral cooperation on defense and "niche technologies" in New Delhi, according to a statement from the Indian Defense Ministry.

Belousov and Singh co-chaired the 22nd session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Technical Cooperation.

The meeting comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi late Thursday to co-chair the 23rd annual India-Russia summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Singh emphasized India's "determination for capacity building of its indigenous defense industry for both local production and exports," as well as "new opportunities for enhancing collaboration between both countries across niche technologies."

Belousov, on the other hand, stressed the "deepening relationship" between the two countries, which is based on mutual trust, and added that they are "united by many years of friendship and strategic cooperation."

The Russian defense industry "is ready to support India towards becoming self-reliant in the field of defense production," he said.

The defense chiefs also signed the protocol of the meeting, highlighting the ongoing and prospective areas of cooperation.

"India-Russia relationship is based on a deep sense of trust, common values and mutual respect, which are the defining principles of the special and privileged strategic partnership, between both countries," Singh said on US social media company X.

Earlier this year, in June, Singh and Belousov had discussed the supply of remaining batteries of the S-400 Triumph surface-to-air defense system to New Delhi, as well as an upgrade to Su-30 jets, on the sidelines of a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in China.