Canada pledges CAN$200M in ‘critical’ military aid for Ukraine

Canada is pledging CAN$200 million ($143 million) in funding to buy military equipment for Ukraine, Defense Minister David McGuinty said Wednesday.

The announcement follows a blueprint drawn up by US President Donald Trump and NATO under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) and will focus on critical equipment needed by the beleaguered country to stave of the invading Russia.

The purchase plan was set up in August and includes funds from other allies. The total is valued at $500 million.

"Canada will purchase a package of critical military capabilities sourced from the United States under the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), in partnership with other NATO Allies," said a statement from McGuinty's department. "Canada's contribution to this PURL package will be $200 million."

It follows Trump's complaint that the US was carrying too much of the load in supplying Ukraine with arms. The PURL plan will fulfil Ukraine's "urgent military needs by sourcing critical capabilities that the United States can provide in greater volumes than Europe and Canada alone," the statement said.

"By contributing to this PURL package in partnership with our Allies, we are ensuring Ukraine receives the advanced capabilities it urgently needs to defend its sovereignty and protect its people," McGuinty said.

"This contribution reflects Canada's unwavering commitment to Ukraine, to our NATO Allies, and to the security of the Euro-Atlantic region."

Canada has committed $22 billion in aid to Ukraine since February 2022, the statement said.



