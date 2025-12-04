Lula proposes US cooperation to arrest crime leaders living in Miami

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he proposed cooperation with US President Donald Trump to arrest Brazilian crime organization leaders living in the United States, particularly in Miami.

Speaking on a private television channel, Lula evaluated his recent phone conversation with Trump, noting he offered collaboration to capture and detain Brazilian crime bosses residing in Miami.

Lula said he told Trump they should start detaining Brazilians living in the US who are involved in criminal activities.

The Brazilian leader said countries in the region need to coordinate efforts against gang leaders and traffickers involved in arms and drug smuggling.

Referring to US operations in the Caribbean against drug organizations, which have killed at least 83 people since September, Lula said he emphasized to Trump that they do not need weapons but intelligence and smart tactics to combat trafficking.

Trump reportedly emphasized his willingness to work with Brazil and promised full support for joint initiatives targeting criminal organizations in the Tuesday call.

During the 40-minute call, trade negotiations between the two countries were also discussed, including Washington's 40% additional tariffs on certain Brazilian products.

Brazil described the conversation as "very productive," with Lula praising the US decision to remove the additional tariff as "very positive."

The call marks a significant easing of tensions following a trade crisis. Trump had initially imposed the additional tariffs, citing not only trade practices he deemed unfair but also the prosecution of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, his political ally, who was recently sentenced to over 27 years in prison for attempting a coup after losing the 2022 election to Lula.