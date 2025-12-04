Azerbaijan hails ‘new page’ in defense ties with UK

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday received UK Minister of State for Defence Lord Vernon Coaker in Baku, where the two discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, according to the presidency.

Coaker "emphasized his interest in developing bilateral ties in the area of strategic partnership," noting that relations between the countries were grounded in friendship and trust, the presidential press service said.

Aliyev highlighted the long-standing partnership between Azerbaijan and the UK, recalling that cooperation initially began in the energy sector before expanding into multiple fields.

He said there were "good opportunities" to further deepen collaboration in trade, investment and other areas.

Touching on defense industry cooperation, Aliyev described the opening of a "new page" between Baku and London as a sign of mutual confidence.

Coaker congratulated Aliyev on the progress achieved in Washington in August toward normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and advancing the peace agenda.

Aliyev called the developments "historic" and underscored the "special role" of US President Donald Trump in facilitating progress. He reiterated that Azerbaijan initiated the peace agenda and would continue efforts to move it forward.