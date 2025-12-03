President Erdogan holds phone call with French President Macron

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke over the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron at the latter's request. The conversation covered bilateral relations between Türkiye and France, the Ukraine-Russia war, and other regional and global issues.



During the call, President Erdoğan emphasized the importance of advancing cooperation between Türkiye and France and stated their intention to continue making efforts towards this aim.



President Erdoğan mentioned that Türkiye is making maximum efforts to end the war between Ukraine and Russia with a fair and lasting peace.

President Erdoğan said that discussions with the parties are ongoing to revive the Istanbul process and that Türkiye is ready to do whatever it can to open the door to peace as soon as possible.



In the meeting, while stating that diplomatic routes must be utilized effectively to achieve lasting peace, President Erdoğan also highlighted that Türkiye's support for efforts during and after securing a ceasefire would continue to increase. He noted that staying away from actions that could jeopardize global peace would contribute positively to peace efforts.