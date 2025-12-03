BBC broadcasted ‘unverified information’ that ‘harms' Georgia: President

Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili slammed the BBC for broadcasting "completely unverified" allegations of the use of a chemical agent to quell anti-government protests last year, the Georgian Public Broadcaster reported Tuesday.

"It is very unfortunate that such a well-known media outlet as the BBC allows itself to broadcast completely unverified information and harm our country," he said.

Kavelashvili said the situation reminds him of US President Donald Trump's complaints against the BBC regarding "disinformation" about himself.

"I will draw a parallel — we saw a similar situation regarding (former Georgian President) Mikheil Saakashvili. The BBC, CNN and other outlets, through their lobbying companies, hired medical experts to create a media boom, as if the Georgian government was poisoning Saakashvili," he said.

The president emphasized that Konstantine Chakhunashvili, the pediatrician who took part in the BBC investigation, now says that he "never discussed that substance" at all.

"Let's wait for the investigation. We are a responsible government. I call on law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate," he said, underlining that it is worth asking who is "behind these coordinated actions."

"How is it that media outlets, NGOs and political parties speak in one voice, without waiting for facts, immediately attacking the state?" Kavelashvili said.

- BBC undermines Georgian national interests

Earlier Tuesday, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the BBC was deliberately provided with "false" information intended to undermine Georgian national interests which can legitimately be regarded as a crime.

"The broadcaster was supplied with false information claiming that a certain substance had been used. This was a deliberately fabricated lie aimed squarely against our national interests," he said, adding that any sanctions based on "such falsehoods" would hold no weight.

Kobakhidze emphasized that the BBC behaved as a "fake television outlet" by relying on information provided by the Chakhunashvili family and a "treacherous" Special Task Force representative, who he said have been spreading "countless lies."

"We have provided comprehensive answers to all their questions. The Minister of Internal Affairs will also clarify which substance was allegedly used," he said. "As for the substance 'Camite,' it was not used at all. That is simply a lie."

A BBC article published Sunday suggested that Georgian authorities used a "World War One-era chemical weapon" called "Camite" to quell the demonstrations last November.

In response, Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party announced Monday that it will take legal action against the BBC in international courts over these allegations.

The party said its communications team had remained in contact with the journalist before publication but claimed the BBC did not publish "even 1%" of the responses provided.



