US envoys land in Moscow to discuss end to Ukraine war

The US negotiating team headed by special envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow on Tuesday for talks to end the Ukraine war, Russian state media reported.

Witkoff and Kushner landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, where they were welcomed by Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriyev.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing that Witkoff and Kushner will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin after 5 pm Moscow time (GMT1400), and the session will last "as long as necessary."



