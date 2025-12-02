Tanker MIDVOLGA-2 under attack in international waters of Black Sea

A tanker vessel, MIDVOLGA-2, which reportedly came under attack in the international waters of the Black Sea, was en route to Sinop, Türkiye's Directorate General for Maritime Affairs announced on US social media platform X on Tuesday.

The directorate said the vessel, whose 13 crew members are currently unharmed, has not requested assistance.

The vessel is proceeding with its engines towards Turkish Black Sea province of Sinop.

The MIDVOLGA-2 tanker reported being attacked while sailing from Russia to Georgia with a cargo of sunflower oil.





