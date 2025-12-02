Russian tech giant Sber wishes to cooperate with Türkiye

Russia's largest tech firm Sber is seeking opportunities to develop relations with Türkiye, such as by creating an artificial intelligence (AI) model specifically for the Turkish language, following its demonstration of capabilities with the Russian chatbot GigaChat.

Andrey Belevtsev, senior vice president and head of technology at Sber, told Anadolu that the firm is still in the early stages of developing generative AI models and is currently developing basic models.

Speaking on the sidelines of AI Journey, Russia's largest tech forum, Belevtsev stated that the firm's core models serve as the basis for developing other products, such as the robot "Green," which was unveiled for the first time at the event.

"Green can perceive its surroundings and behave with the environment in mind thanks to its GigaChat model," he said. "We were able to develop it quickly because we learned to work with generative AI."

Belevtsev emphasized that GigaChat is designed primarily for Russian, as it can understand the language more in-depth, such as expressions and idioms, better than other chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini.

"We would very much like to develop relations with Türkiye — we believe we can develop a model specifically for Turkish and achieve the same result we did with our Russian model," he said.

"While we know how to build language-specific models, we lack the deep understanding of Turkish culture, so we could gain a lot from a local partner — we believe Türkiye, like other countries, needs specifically tailored large language models," he added.