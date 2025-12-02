Lula and Trump discuss tariffs, fighting organized crime in phone call

 Contact Us
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his US counterpart Donald Trump agreed in a phone call Tuesday to intensify cooperation in the fight against organized crime, the Brazilian presidency said.

Published December 02,2025
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called United States' President Donald Trump on Tuesday, when both leaders spoke about trade, the economy, and fighting organized crime, the Brazilian Presidential Palace said.

Lula thanked Trump for his decision to remove additional tariffs on U.S. imports of Brazilian goods including coffee and beef, and added Brazil seeks to progress on talks about products still affected by the levies, the palace said in a statement.

During the 40-minute call, Lula also stressed the urgency of strengthening cooperation with the United States to fight international organized crime, according to the statement.