US, Ukrainian officials call peace talks in Florida 'productive' and 'successful'

Top US and Ukrainian officials held talks Sunday, hailing the session as "productive" and "successful" as negotiations continue on a peace plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, met with the Ukrainian delegation led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov.

Speaking after the meeting in the US state of Florida, Rubio said the ultimate goal is not just to end the war in Ukraine but to see the Ukrainian people "build it back in a way that will be stronger and more prosperous than it's ever been."

He acknowledged that the process remains "delicate" and "complicated" and requires the involvement of Russia as "part of the equation."

Rubio confirmed that diplomatic efforts would continue this week when Witkoff travels to Moscow and added that the US has a "pretty good understanding of their (Russia's) views as well."

"We continue to be realistic about how difficult this is, but optimistic," he said.

Umerov affirmed that the objective is a "prosperous, strong Ukraine," adding that the US side was "super supportive."

"We already had a successful meeting in Geneva, and today we continue this success," he said.

He later said on Telegram that the parties made "tangible progress on the path toward a just peace" following the "difficult but productive round of negotiations."

Umerov said after the meeting that he briefed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the outcome of the negotiations.

"We have achieved substantial progress in advancing a dignified peace and in converging our positions with the American side," he said in a separate social media post.

He said Kyiv's key objectives including "security, sovereignty, and a reliable peace" remain unchanged and "are shared by the American side."

The continuation of consultations and work on coordinating a joint framework solution lies ahead with the American side.

Umerov said before the meeting in a social media post that "safeguarding Ukrainian interests, ensuring substantive dialogue, and advancing on the basis of the progress achieved in Geneva" are the priorities of Kyiv.

He said the delegation remains "in constant contact" with President Zelenskyy and they will report to him.

On the meeting, Zelenskyy said on the US social media company X's platform that it is important that the dialogue was constructive and that all issues at the meeting were discussed frankly and aimed at ensuring the sovereignty and national interests of Ukraine.

"I am grateful to America, President Trump's team, and the president personally for the time that is so intensively invested in determining steps to end the war. We will continue to work. I look forward to a full report from our team at a personal meeting," he added.

- US says goals go beyond ending war

Prior to the meeting, Rubio said the talks extend beyond ending the war and aim to create a "mechanism and a way forward" that preserves Ukraine's independence, prevents future wars, and enables "tremendous prosperity for its people."

Umerov thanked "President Trump's super team" for its support over the past 10 months of discussions.

He said the talks focused on Ukraine's future security, prosperity and reconstruction, along with preventing a future "repetition of aggression."

"The US is hearing us, the US is supporting us, the US is walking beside us," he said.

As the meeting was underway, First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, also on the Ukrainian side, said it had started well.

"Very engaging and so far constructive. Warm atmosphere, conducive to potential progressive outcome," he wrote on X.

The Ukrainian team was led by Umerov, who was appointed as head of the delegation for talks with international partners, replacing former presidential office head Andriy Yermak, who resigned Friday amid a widening corruption investigation. Other high-ranking members included the Chief of the General Staff, Andrii Hnatov, and the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleg Ivashchenko.

The delegation also included Ukrainian ambassador to the US Olga Stefanishyna, Vadym Skibitskyi, deputy chief of defense intelligence, and Oleksandr Bevz, adviser to the Cabinet of the President of Ukraine.

The US delegation, led by Kushner and Witkoff, is expected to travel to Russia this week for talks.

The US administration has confirmed working on a Ukrainian settlement plan but declined to provide details while the process is ongoing.

The Kremlin has said that Russia remains open to negotiations and committed to a diplomatic resolution.



