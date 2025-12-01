Putin-Witkoff talks risk piling pressure on Kyiv: EU chief

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned Monday that talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US envoy Steve Witkoff risk ramping up pressure on Ukraine to make concessions.

"I am afraid that, you know, all the pressure will be put on the weaker side, because that is the easier way to stop this war when Ukraine surrenders," Kallas told journalists.

US President Donald Trump's pointman Witkoff is set to meet Putin in Moscow on Tuesday after Washington's representatives sat down with Ukrainian negotiators in Florida.

Europe has been largely sidelined by the United States in Trump's latest drive to bring an end to the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, sparking fears of a lopsided deal.

Ukraine has been locked in talks with Washington to hammer out a possible peace plan after an initial US proposal heavily favoured Russia.

Kallas reiterated that the coming week could be "pivotal" in the diplomatic efforts, but insisted Russia showed no real sign of wanting peace.

"In this war there is one aggressor and one victim," she said after a meeting of EU defence ministers in Brussels.

"Our job is to do all we can to support the victim and not reward the aggressor."

She renewed calls for the EU to agree a new mammoth loan for Ukraine funded by Russian frozen assets, as opposition from key player Belgium stalls the plan.

"Multi-year funding would be a game-changer for Ukraine's defence," she said.

"It will definitely strengthen the European position vis-à-vis Moscow. That's very clear. We need to move on with this."







