US asks Venezuelan President Maduro to resign in return for safe passage: Report

As the Donald Trump administration gears up for potential land operations inside Venezuela, a recent phone call between the White House and Caracas delivered a stark ultimatum to President Nicolas Maduro-immediate resignation in exchange for safe passage, according to a media report.

The daily Miami Herald reported that in the call last week, Washington insisted Maduro and key allies, including his wife, Cilia Flores, and son, vacate the country at once to pave the way for democratic rule.

A source told the daily that Maduro asked for "global amnesty for any crimes he and his group had committed, and that was rejected."

"Second, they asked to retain control of the armed forces — similar to what happened in Nicaragua in '91 with Violeta Chamorro. In return, they would allow free elections," the source added.

US President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday that he held a phone call with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro but declined to provide details about the conversation.

The confirmation came amid escalating tensions between Washington and Caracas, with Trump recently declaring that Venezuelan airspace would be "completely shut down." Venezuela criticized the statement and demanded "unconditional respect" for its airspace.

The US State Department has already announced its intent to designate Venezuela-based Cartel de los Soles as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), effective Nov. 24, 2025.

According to the department, the cartel is led by "Nicolas Maduro and other high-ranking individuals of the illegitimate Maduro regime."



