Pakistan, Egypt vow to deepen defense, strategic ties

Pakistan and Egypt have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defense cooperation and expanding strategic ties, the Pakistani military said on Monday.

During a meeting at the military headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, the Pakistani army chief, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and visiting Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty reviewed bilateral relations, focusing on defense and security cooperation, said the military in a statement.

The two sides also discussed military-to-military contacts, training collaborations, and regional peace and stability.

The discussions reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to strengthen coordination and deepen the long-standing ties in defense and broader strategic domains, according to the statement.

Abdelatty arrived in Islamabad on Saturday. He also held bilateral talks with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar.

The two countries also agreed to work together to ensure implementation of the Gaza ceasefire and rebuilding of the war-torn enclave, also reaffirming their support for the two-state solution of the Palestine issue.





