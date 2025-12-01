GERMANY SAYS EUROPE SHOULD BOLSTER UKRAINES AIR DEFENSE SYSTEMS

Europe should increase its military support for Ukraine, particularly by strengthening Kyiv's air defenses, Germany's deputy defense minister said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels ahead of the EU's Foreign Affairs Council, Sebastian Hartmann said today's meeting will focus on support for Ukraine, and ways to further develop European defense capabilities.

"We see absolutely no willingness to negotiate from Russia. Attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure are intensifying, and a brutal offensive against Ukraine continues," Hartmann told reporters. "This means we must do everything we can to ensure Ukraine can further develop its air defenses and maintain ammunition availability," he said.

The German official emphasized that Europeans have a unified position on US President Donald Trump's recent push for peace between Ukraine and Russia. He stressed that support for Kyiv must be increased to strengthen Ukraine's position ahead of potential negotiations.

"No decision on Ukraine can be taken without Ukraine at the table. Only Ukraine can decide on its territorial sovereignty," Hartmann said. "The third and crucial point is that Ukraine's sovereignty requires a strong Ukrainian army capable of defending itself—because that is what makes Ukraine a sovereign state," he added.





