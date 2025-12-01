Countries pledge aid to Sri Lanka after deadly floods kill over 330

A man carrying a dog walks along a flooded street, following Cyclone Ditwah in Peliyagoda, Sri Lanka, December 1, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

Several countries, including China and Australia, announced aid to Sri Lanka after deadly floods that killed over 330 people and left 370 others missing, according to media reports on Monday.

The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka has announced $100,000 in emergency cash aid while Nepal also pledged $200,000 to support relief and recovery operations in flood-affected areas, local media outlet News 1st reported.

Australia has already announced AUD 1 million ($650,000) to support immediate response and recovery efforts, while India has sent teams consisting of 80 members with aid to help the affected people.

So far, 334 people have been killed and 370 others are missing from the deadly floods in the South Asian Island country.

Search and rescue operations continue in multiple areas hit by flooding, landslides, and widespread destruction since the island was affected by severe weather on Nov. 17.

Since Cyclone Ditwah hit Sri Lanka last Wednesday, affecting some 1.12 million people from 309,607 families.

Authorities established 1,275 relief centers and provided shelter to 180,499 individuals displaced by the disaster.

The military is conducting aerial and ground operations to evacuate trapped individuals, while relief teams work quickly to deliver food, water, and medical supplies.

According to the Daily Mirror, a Sri Lankan Air Force helicopter crashed on Sunday during disaster relief operations, with all crew members rescued and sent to a hospital.

The government has also halted academic activities in all universities, higher education institutions, and vocational training centers under the Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education Ministry until Dec. 8.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake declared a state of emergency on Saturday.