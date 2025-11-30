Thousands of Israelis seeking to apply for Portuguese citizenship

Thousands of people in Israel formed long lines Saturday in front of the Portuguese Embassy in Tel Aviv to apply for Portuguese citizenship, according to a report from the Times of Israel news website.

The Israelis lined up in front of the embassy from early morning to apply.

The embassy's special "return to the old days" in-person appointment day, organized to overcome heavy congestion in the online booking system, attracted significant attention.

The report said those standing in a line that stretched from the embassy's entrance to an underground parking area were waiting to apply for citizenship or to renew their Portuguese passports.

- PORTUGUESE CITIZENSHIP FOR ISRAELIS

Portugal, through a law adopted in 2015, granted the right to apply for citizenship to Sephardic Jews who were persecuted during the Inquisition in the 16th century.

But due to the high volume of applications, the Portuguese government announced in 2023 that the law had achieved its purpose and introduced more restrictive requirements.

It is noted that Israelis seek Portuguese citizenship for benefits such as free movement within EU countries, lower living costs, easier admission to European universities and lower tuition fees.

Since Israel launched its offensive on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the number of Israelis seeking a second passport has increased.

Tens of thousands of Israelis have left the country, and interest in Portuguese citizenship continues to rise.





