Thousands march across Philippines against alleged government corruption

,Thousands of security personnel were deployed in the Philippines' capital Manila and other cities as the second phase of rallies against alleged government corruption kicked off on Sunday, local media reports said.

Police placed shipping containers and barbed wires at various sites in Metro Manila, where two major rallies were held with thousands in attendance, the Manila Times reported.

Another group of demonstrators marched in the Edsa-Ortigas Avenue area to call for the resignation of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Similar demonstrations took place nationwide.

Police secured the People Power Monument in Quezon City before sunrise, where the main rally was scheduled to take place.

The Philippine National Police said more than 15,000 personnel were deployed across Metro Manila to maintain order during the demonstrations.

The protests stem from allegations of widespread corruption in flood control projects involving public works officials, contractors, and some lawmakers.