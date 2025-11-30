IAEA head Grossi eyes job as UN chief, argues for more initiative

Rafael Grossi, currently head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has plans to increase the effectiveness of the United Nations in the event he is chosen to be the UN's next secretary general from the start of 2027.



In remarks to the Sunday edition of Italy's La Repubblica newspaper, the 64-year-old Argentinian said he did not want to suggest that his election was a foregone conclusion, "but I believe that I am a respected person on all sides and have genuine contact with everyone."



"The power of taking the initiative has been completely lost at the UN," Grossi said in remarks critical of current UN head António Guterres, a Portuguese diplomat who has headed the UN for two terms since 2017.



A UN secretary general had to pursue "active diplomacy," Grossi said. He announced his candidacy in September.



Former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet and former Costa Rican vice president Rebeca Grynspan have also announced their candidacies.



Grossi said the UN Security Council was almost completely deadlocked, as China, Russia and the United States – the three most powerful permanent members – often took up contrary positions.



He noted that as head of the IAEA, an autonomous body under UN umbrella, he had maintained contact with all the most important countries. He also has Argentina's backing.



The office of secretary general traditionally rotates between world regions, and Latin America is in line this time round. No woman has ever held the office.



