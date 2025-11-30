2 firefighters injured when explosion at Australian waste facility sends fireballs 100 meters into sky

Two firefighters were injured after a violent explosion at a waste facility in Sydney, Australia sent fireballs 100 meters (nearly 328 feet) into the sky, public broadcaster ABC reported on Sunday.

A violent explosion on Saturday local sent chunks of concrete and debris showering over firefighters battling a blaze at a chemical recycling facility in the western part of the capital.

The fire broke out overnight on Kurrajong Street in North St Marys, generating intense heat and a massive fireball that shot more than 100 meters (328 feet) into the sky.

"I have never seen anything like that, to that degree," said Jeremy Fewtrell, the New South Wales fire and rescue commissioner.

Over 50 fire units and hundreds of firefighters responded to the scene just before 11 pm Saturday (1200GMT). By then, the fire had spread rapidly and the area was engulfed in smoke.

Despite initial efforts, the fire grew quickly before the explosion occurred.

Two firefighters sustained skin irritations after chemicals seeped through their gloves but did not require hospitalization.

By Sunday afternoon, the building was destroyed, and the neighboring business' walls were "blown apart," though firefighters managed to save its contents.

Hazardous materials crews are securing chemicals on site, while the Environment Protection Agency, fire investigators, and New South Wales Police began their investigation into the cause.