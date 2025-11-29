VENEZUELA DENOUNCES TRUMPS AIRSPACE WARNING AS COLONIALIST THREAT

Caracas on Saturday slammed US President Donald Trump's warning that Venezuelan airspace should be considered closed, calling it a "colonialist threat."

"Venezuela denounces and condemns the colonialist threat that seeks to affect the sovereignty of its airspace, constituting yet another extravagant, illegal and unjustified aggression against the Venezuelan people," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Trump's administration is piling pressure on Venezuela, with a major military deployment in the Caribbean that includes the world's largest aircraft carrier.







