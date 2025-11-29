President Erdoğan: Israel violates Gaza ceasefire by 'making up' reasons

Israel violates the Gaza ceasefire by "making up" reasons, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement on Saturday.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas continues its patient approach to maintain the truce despite the provocations, Erdoğan said in a speech during the Science Dissemination Awards ceremony in Istanbul.

International media organizations failed to report on their colleagues' deaths, "while over 270 journalists were killed in Gaza," Erdoğan added.

Israel has killed nearly 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.