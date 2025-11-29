Türkiye marks International Day of Solidarity with Palestinians

Türkiye marked the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Saturday, reaffirming its "full support" for the Palestinian cause and the Palestinians' struggle for freedom.

"We will continue our efforts with the same determination to establish a just and lasting peace where our Palestinian brothers and sisters can live in freedom and prosperity," said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Ankara has provided the strongest support to date for the protection of Palestinian rights, Fidan said, stressing that the implementation of the two-state solution is critical to long-term peace in the region.

Observed annually on Nov. 29, the day highlights Palestinian aspirations for peace, justice, and self-determination.

It was established by the UN in 1977, three decades after UN General Assembly resolution 181, which proposed the partition of Palestine into Jewish and Arab states, underscoring the enduring quest for resolution between the two sides.