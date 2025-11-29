Syria-Denmark discuss creating joint business council: Foreign minister

Syria's foreign minister said Saturday that he discussed creating a joint Syrian-Danish business council during talks in Damascus, describing Denmark as a key partner for the country following the fall of the former Assad regime.

Syria has "regained its national sovereignty following the fall of the Assad regime" and views Denmark as an essential ally, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said at a press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

He thanked Copenhagen for "its supportive positions at the UN Security Council and its backing of Syria's unity and national decision-making."

Shaibani said the talks covered bilateral relations, diplomatic representation, and ways to strengthen cooperation.

He said the two ministers also addressed plans to launch a joint Syrian-Danish business council to oversee bilateral economic ties.

The foreign minister said he renewed Syria's invitation to Danish private-sector companies -- particularly firms specializing in renewable energy -- to invest in Syria.

Shaibani said the investment outreach is part of the new administration's vision for an open economy based on international partnerships and good governance.

Earlier, a statement by the Syrian Foreign Ministry said that Shaibani received Rasmussen and his accompanying delegation in the Syrian capital.

The ministry said the talks covered topics of shared concern and explored ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

Syria is seeking to rebuild its international ties after years of isolation brought on by the 14-year war waged by the former Assad regime.





