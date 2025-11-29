Pentagon chief defends US strikes in Caribbean

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth on Friday backed US military operations targeting drug-trafficking networks in the Caribbean, while slamming news outlets for what he called misleading reporting about the campaign.

"As usual, the fake news is delivering more fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland," Hegseth wrote on US social media company X.

He reiterated that the military operations involve "lethal, kinetic strikes," to intercept drug shipments, eliminate trafficking vessels and target armed groups he referred to as "narco-terrorists."

"The declared intent is to stop lethal drugs, destroy narco-boats, and kill the narco-terrorists who are poisoning the American people. Every trafficker we kill is affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization," he added.

Hegseth contrasted the Trump administration's approach with the previous Biden administration, accusing Biden officials of insufficient border security and leniency toward transnational criminal groups.

"The Biden administration preferred the kid gloves approach, allowing millions of people — including dangerous cartels and unvetted Afghans — to flood our communities with drugs and violence.

"The Trump administration has sealed the border and gone on offense against narco-terrorists. Biden coddled terrorists, we kill them," he said.

Hegseth insisted that all actions undertaken by the military comply with US and international law.

"Our current operations in the Caribbean are lawful under both U.S. and international law, with all actions in compliance with the law of armed conflict—and approved by the best military and civilian lawyers, up and down the chain of command," he said.

He praised US Southern Command personnel involved in the operations.

"We have only just begun to kill narco-terrorists," he added.

The US has for months been expanding military operations across Latin America, deploying Marines, warships, fighter and bomber jets, submarines and drones amid speculation that the US could launch an attack on Venezuela.

The military has carried out 21 attacks on suspected drug-smuggling vessels, resulting in the deaths of at least 83 people whom the administration has described as "narco-terrorists."

President Donald Trump said Thursday the US will "very soon" start taking action to stop suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers on land.