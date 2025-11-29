Maduro drives through Caracas amid US threats, says ‘all is well’

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro toured the streets of Caracas on Friday to signal calm and normalcy as US military threats against his country intensified.

In footage shared on social media platforms, Maduro was seen driving along San Martin Boulevard, one of the capital's busiest roads, highlighting the open shops, daily life, and traffic flow.

"Everything is fine, as you can see. Normal life continues," Maduro said to his companions as he passed by metro stations and decorated streets ahead of year-end festivities.

Pointing out a metro station and a nearby cafe, he said: "Here we are on San Martin Boulevard. The Caracas metro is operating over there. That's a nice cafe, I recommend it. The streets are dressed up with decorative lights ahead of the holidays."

When someone accompanying him commented: "But the whole world says you're trembling with fear, hiding in tunnels, and never leaving your house," Maduro responded: "Sending warm greetings to everyone from here, long live our homeland."

"We are the children of (legendary liberator of South America) Simon Bolivar," he emphasized.

US LABELS CARTEL DE LOS SOLES AS TERROR GROUP

Tensions have risen in recent days after the US designated the alleged drug trafficking network "Cartel de los Soles," reportedly headed by Maduro and senior Venezuelan officials, as a foreign terrorist organization.

Venezuela rejected the claims and the designation, accusing Washington of manufacturing a pretext for potential intervention.

Amid the mounting tensions, the US deployed its largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, and its strike group to Latin America, under the pretext of combating drug trafficking.

In response, Maduro announced the mobilization of 4.5 million militia members in Venezuela, declaring that the country is prepared to repel any aggression.